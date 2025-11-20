By Swapnanil Chatterjee

Dubai [UAE], November 20 (ANI): Rosoboronexport, following the unveiling of the Lancet loitering munition at the Dubai Airshow 2025, has claimed that the upgraded Lancet E is the most widely used loitering munition in the world, developed from extensive real-combat experience.

Also Read | Why Are Gen Z Protesting Again in Nepal? Check Details As Young Protesters Clash With CPN-UML Members.

A Rosoboronexport representative told ANI that the system has been presented at the Dubai Airshow 2025 along with ZALA.

He said the company has created a full ecosystem built around the Lancet E for both reconnaissance and strike roles.

Also Read | Gujarat: Young Pakistani Couple Claiming To Be Minors Walk 3 Days Through Desert To Illegally Enter India To Escape Families' Opposition, Arrested in Kutch; Medical Tests Confirm They Are Adults.

According to the representative, the ecosystem includes the Z16E reconnaissance vehicle and two types of loitering munitions.

The Izdelie 51 and 51 IR versions carry a five kilograms warhead and come with an infrared camera. The Izdelie 52 and 52 IR versions are lighter, carrying a three kilogram warhead, and also feature infrared cameras. The official said these platforms can engage a wide range of targets because of the four types of warheads available.

"Rosoboronexport is presenting together with ZALA the upgraded Lancet E reconnaissance and strike system, which is the whole ecosystem including the reconnaissance vehicle Z16E and two loitering munitions Izdelie 51 and 51 IR with infrared camera and Izdelie 52 and 52 IR with infrared camera," he told ANI.

He said, "The heavier one, the 51, has a 5 kg warhead; the lighter one has a 3 kg warhead. We use it against an extremely wide range of targets due to four types of warheads..."

The representative said Russia considers the Lancet E the most widely used loitering munition globally. "...based on the combat experience we have...," he said.

Rosoboronexport officials said the upgrades aim to improve target detection, precision, and survivability in environments where there is heavy presence of counter-UAS systems

They also said interest in the system has increased as more militaries seek low-risk stand-off strike options.

Another Rosoboronexport representative had earlier mentioned to ANI that the newer Pantsir SMD-E air defence system is designed to protect key administrative, industrial and military facilities from large-scale air attacks, including aircraft, helicopters, cruise missiles and various types of UAVs.

She said, "The system is designed to protect key administrative, industrial, and military facilities from massive strikes performed by aircraft, helicopters, cruise missiles, different types of UAVs, including rotary wing UAVs."

According to her, the system can engage targets up to 20 kilometres away using its larger missiles and up to 7 kilometres using the newest TKB-1055 surface-to-air missiles.

"They are designed specially for the engagement of unmanned aerial vehicles. With the help of this missile and a special transition block, the ammunition load of one combat vehicle can be increased up to 48 surface-to-air missiles. This is a very big number in comparison with any system or service in the world," she said.

She also told ANI that the Pantsir SMD-E is intended for deployment on buildings and other structures to secure cities and important areas from the "massive use of air attack weapons".

"This system is designed specially for being placed on buildings and different structures in order to protect key cities, facilities and areas from massive use of air attack weapons", she said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)