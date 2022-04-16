Russia says US, NATO weapons shipments to Ukraine could lead to 'unpredictable consequences'

Washington [US], April 16 (ANI): Days after the Joe Biden administration announced an additional USD 800 million in military assistance to Ukraine, Russia warns the United States of "unpredictable consequences" if the country continues to transfer weapons to Ukraine.

Washington Post reviewed a diplomatic note that Russia sent the US this week and said that the note warned that US and NATO shipments of the "most sensitive" weapons systems to Ukraine could bring "unpredictable consequences," reported Aljazeera.

Also Read | ‘NATO Membership Unlikely To Help Build Sweden and Finland’s International Prestige’, Says Russian Foreign Ministry.

"We call on the United States and its allies to stop the irresponsible militarization of Ukraine, which implies unpredictable consequences for regional and international security," said the note.

The shipments were "adding fuel" to the conflict, the note also said, according to the newspaper.

Also Read | Magic Mushroom Helps To ‘Open Up’ Brains of People Facing Depression, Finds Study.

Notably, the US military aid package included artillery systems, artillery rounds, armoured personnel carriers and helicopters - and brought the total tally of US aid to Ukraine since Russia's invasion began to more than USD 2.4 billion. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)