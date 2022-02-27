Russian delegation's deadline for response from Kyiv on talks in Belarus ended (File Image)

Moscow [Russia], February 27 (ANI/Sputnik) - The Russian delegation's deadline for a response from Kyiv on talks in Gomel has just ended.

The deadline was set for 12:00 GMT. The Russian delegation arrived in Belarus and was waiting for confirmation from Ukrainians on whether they would attend the talks.

Also Read | Russia Closes Airspace for Carriers From Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania, Slovenia.

The Kremlin said that Kyiv chose the Belarusian city of Gomel. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Kyiv initially agreed to Russia's conditions and then refused. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)