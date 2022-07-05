Moscow [Russia], July 5 (ANI/Sputnik): Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, commenting on Sofia's decision to expel 70 employees of the Russian embassy, that Moscow would respond to these actions, and that the Russian embassy was unable to work normally after it.

"According to our assessment, according to the assessment of the foreign ministry, the embassy is not able to work normally, in fact almost from now on. Naturally, we will reciprocate our Bulgarian colleagues," Lavrov said during a press conference in Moscow.

Lavrov said that the decision to expel 70 employees of the Russian embassy in Bulgaria was due to Washington's pressure on Sofia.

"This is not an independent decision of the acting prime minister, who has an absolutely open and unequivocal pro-US orientation, is ready to fulfill any wishes of his sovereign," the minister said.

He explained that "the wishes of the sovereign are to kill the historical memory in the Bulgarians, to destroy the foundation of relations that have been hardened in the joint struggle for independence, and in many other situations, including in recent history."

"Washington's policy applies not only to Bulgaria, they want to kill the historical memory of other peoples in the Balkans, first of all, the Orthodox peoples, by the way," the minister added.

According to Lavrov, even in Bulgaria itself the decision was taken "by the country's leadership with surprise."

Lavrov noted that this decision "did not rely on the procedures established in Bulgaria for such abrupt movements." (ANI/Sputnik)

