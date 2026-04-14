Donald Trump Slams Pope Leo XIV As ‘Weak on Crime and Terrible for Foreign Policy’, Claims ‘He Wouldn’t Be in Vatican Without Me’

Beijing [China], April 14 (ANI): Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday arrived in China on an official visit.

Russian Foreign Ministry said that Lavrov will be in China from April 14-15.

Also Read | BIGBANG's G-Dragon's Coachella 2026 Performance Sparks Disappointment Among Some Fans - Here's Why.

https://x.com/mfa_russia/status/2043871788481032230?s=20

The Russian Foreign Ministry announced on Monday in a post on X, "On April 14-15, FM Sergey Lavrov will pay an official visit to China & hold talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. They are expected to discuss a broad range of bilateral issues, along with pressing international & regional matters."

Also Read | Donald Trump Refuses To Apologise to Pope Leo XIV, Calls First American Pontiff 'Very Weak on Crime' (Watch Video).

https://x.com/mfa_russia/status/2043607850732187937?s=20

Earlier, during his phone call with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned that "provocative" actions by the United States could have "dangerous consequences" for global peace and security.

During the conversation, Araghchi reviewed the latest regional developments following the announcement of a ceasefire and subsequent Iran-US talks held in Islamabad (April 11-12).

He "warned of the dangerous consequences of provocative US actions in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz for regional and global peace and security," Iran's foreign ministry said, reported CNN.

On April 12, Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian discussed the latest developments in the Middle East. Pezeshkian shared his assessment of the Iran-US talks held in Islamabad on April 11 and expressed appreciation for Russia's principled position, including at international platforms, aimed at de-escalating the situation.

Vladimir Putin reaffirmed Russia's readiness to continue facilitating a political and diplomatic settlement of the conflict and to pursue mediation efforts in the interests of establishing a just and lasting peace in the Middle East.

Meanwhile, Chinese Premier Li Qiang said on Monday that China is ready to further play a constructive role and contribute to the restoration of peace and tranquility in the Gulf region.

Li made the remarks when meeting with Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Beijing, noting that since the conflict in Iran broke out, China has been in close communication with relevant parties and actively committed to promoting peace and ending the war. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)