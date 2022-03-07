Kyiv [Ukraine], March 7 (ANI): Nearly 202 schools, 34 hospitals and over 1500 residential buildings have been destroyed by Russian forces since the beginning of their military operation in Ukraine, claimed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's aide Mykhailo Podolyak on Monday.

Podolyak further alleged that over 900 settlements in Ukraine are completely deprived of light, water and heat amid the ongoing war in the country.

Also Read | 'China, India Have Encountered Some Setbacks in Bilateral Ties', Says Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

"Barbarians of the XXI century. Russia damaged/destroyed 202 schools, 34 hospitals, 1500+ residential buildings. 900+ our settlements are completely deprived of light, water, heat. The Russian army doesn't know how to fight against other armies. But it's good at killing civilians," tweeted Podolyak.

Russian forces launched military operations in Ukraine on February 24, three days after Moscow recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions, Donetsk and Luhansk as independent republics followed by the announcement of a "special military operation" to "demilitarize" and "denazify" Ukraine. (ANI)

Also Read | Crude Oil Price Soars Past $130 A Barrel, Highest Since July 2008 Amid Russia-Ukraine Crisis.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)