Moscow, Jul 9 (AP) Russian law enforcement agents on Thursday searched the apartments and offices of several opposition activists who campaigned against constitutional amendments that allowed President Vladimir Putin to extend his rule until 2036.

Investigators searched the apartment of municipal lawmaker Yulia Galyamina and also raided offices and homes of several activists who took part in the “No!” campaign over the July 1 constitutional vote, in which nearly 78 per cent of voters approved the changes that allow Putin to seek two more presidential terms.

Also Read | Indo-Sino Border Stand-Off in Ladakh: First Phase of Disengagement Between Troops of India & China Completed; Chinese Soldiers Moved Back From Finger 4 to 5, Say Sources.

The raids come ahead of a protest against the constitutional amendments that the activists planned for next Wednesday in Moscow and St. Petersburg. Authorities have denied permission, citing a ban on public gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic.

Investigators also searched the offices of MBK Media news outlet and Open Russia group that are funded by self-exiled tycoon and Kremlin foe Mikhail Khodorkovsky, and detained several activists.

Also Read | Kartarpur Corridor Re-Opening: India Has Agreement, Consulting Various Stakeholders, Says MEA on Pakistan's Readiness to Open Religious Corridor.

Officials said the searches were linked to a new investigation into Khodorkovsky's Yukos company, but activists at both MBK and Open Russia saw them as an official response to their campaign against the constitutional vote.

Khodorkovsky moved to London after spending 10 years in prison in Russia on charges widely seen as political revenge for challenging Putin's rule. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)