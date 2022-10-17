Moscow, Oct 17 (AP) A Russian warplane crashed in the port of Yeysk on the Sea of Azov after experiencing engine failure on Monday, the military said.

The Russian Defence Ministry said that a Su-34 bomber crashed into a residential area in Yeysk, causing a fire.

Also Read | Pakistan By-Elections 2022 Results: Imran Khan Stuns PML-N-Led Ruling Coalition in Bypolls; Wins 6 Out of 8 National Assembly Seats.

It said that the crash resulted from an engine failure on takeoff. The ministry said both crewmembers bailed out safely. (AP)

Also Read | Tax on Cow Farts! New Zealand Wants To Tax Farmers For Their Cows and Sheep’s Burps and Farts.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)