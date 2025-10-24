Moscow [Russia], October 24 (ANI): The 17th Russian World Assembly opened in Moscow on October 20, bringing together representatives from 105 countries to discuss the role of Russian civilisation in global intercivilisational cooperation. The forum, organised by the Russkiy Mir Foundation with TV BRICS as the international media partner, featured plenary sessions, panel discussions, and cultural programmes, including a performance at the P. I. Tchaikovsky Concert Hall.

"The Russian civilisation, which has been developing over the centuries, is, in my opinion, absolutely unique. It is extremely important for the whole world because it enriches the lives not only of us, Russians, but also of people from other nations," said Anatoly Torkunov, Rector of MGIMO University, Member of the Russian Academy of Sciences, and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Russia, in an exclusive interview with TV BRICS. Torkunov chaired the plenary session on "Russian world fundamental contribution to international development: history, the present and the future," highlighting that Russian ranks fifth globally in both prevalence and scientific publications, reflecting sustained interest, as reported by TV BRICS.

Huynh Song Van, Rector of Ho Chi Minh City University of Education, Vietnam, praised the university's Russian language programme: "Within four years, all of our students have to prepare the skills and the technique on how to become a Russian teacher. So after they graduate, they get a good job. They have many, many chances to teach the Vietnamese students and Vietnamese people to study Russian. I think that it's very successful in nature."

Ratheesh Nair, Honorary Consul of Russia in Thiruvananthapuram, noted that learning Russian offers wide employment opportunities in both countries. Aleksander Alimov, Chairman of the Board of the Russkiy Mir Foundation, added, "We are delighted to have a record number of participants this year...The Russian World has always been and remains attractive to a great many people around the planet, and the Russian language is one of the world's leading languages, spoken by more than 255 million people."

The assembly also featured the session "New Media dimension: strengthening dialogue - confidence-building," moderated by TV BRICS CEO Janna Tolstikova and Mahasha Piet Rampedi, Editor-in-Chief of African Times (South Africa). Partner media heads from 16 countries attended as part of the BRICS Global Media Tour. (ANI)

