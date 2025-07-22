Moscow, Jul 22 (PTI) Russia's first-ever woman Chief Justice Irina Podnosova died Tuesday, the Supreme Court here said.

She was 71 and was battling cancer.

Podnosova was unanimously elected chair of the Russian Federation's Supreme Court in April 2024 after the death of her predecessor, Vyachelav Lebedev.

Lebedev was Chief Justice from 1989 till his demise in February 2024.

