Washington [US], September 19 (ANI): US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg who has been regarded as an iconic champion of women's rights and history-making jurist passed away at the age of 87 due to complications of metastatic pancreatic cancer at her home in Washington DC.

Ginsburg, the second woman appointed to the bench, developed a rock star status during her career and was dubbed the 'Notorious RBG', CNN reported.

She was appointed in 1993 by President Bill Clinton and in recent years served as the most senior member of the court liberal wing, consistently delivering progressive votes on the most divisive social issues of the day, including abortion rights, same-sex marriage, voting rights, immigration, health care and affirmative action.

According to CNBC, the vacancy created after the death of Ginsburg enables President Donald Trump to nominate his third justice to switch the bench further to the right.

But Ginsburg told her granddaughter she wanted her replacement to be appointed by the next president, NPR reported. "My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed," she dictated to granddaughter Clara Spera days before her death.

"She led an amazing life. What else can you say?" President Donald Trump said Friday evening upon hearing about her death. "She was an amazing woman whether you agree or not she was an amazing woman who led an amazing life."

Ginsburg had suffered from five bouts of cancer, most recently a recurrence in early 2020 when a biopsy revealed lesions on her liver. She had said that chemotherapy was yielding "positive results" and that she was able to maintain an active daily routine.

"I have often said I would remain a member of the Court as long as I can do the job full steam," she said in a statement in July 2020. "I remain fully able to do that." (ANI)

