The Korean Agency for Technology and Standards (KATS) under the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy. Photo=NEWSIS

Seoul [South Korea], October 7 (ANI/Global Economic): As South Korea is continuing to propose leading hydrogen economy technologies to the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) as a New Work Item Proposal (NP), it is expected that Korea will have 20 percent of proposals of hydrogen technology standards.

The Korean Agency for Technology and Standards (KATS) under the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy held the '2021 Hydrogen Economy Standard Forum' at Hyundai Motor Studio on the 7th, and reviewed results of international standardization. At this forum, about 60 officials and experts from Hyundai Motor and industry-academia-research institutions attended online and offline.

Also Read | Starbucks Korea Employees Protest Against Excessive Workload.

The KATS established the 'Hydrogen Economy Standardization Strategy Roadmap' in April 2019, which aims to propose 18 international standards by 2030, and has proposed three international standards, including fuel cells for excavators, fuel cells for laptops, and renewable energy water electrolysis facilities, so far.

Also, it is planning to propose three additional items, including safety requirements for hydrogen vehicle emergency, performance and safety evaluation technology of portable hydrogen fueling station, and fault diagnosis and evaluation technology for fuel cell systems, within this year.

Also Read | Former Porn Star Katalin Erzsebet Bradacs Kills Two-Year-Old Son in Italy Over Custody Battle With Husband; Arrested.

The KATS said, "Accordingly, Korea will achieve 1/3 of the proposed goals of the hydrogen economy standardization roadmap (18 cases), and have 20% of new proposals for international standards."

At the forum, Hyundai Motor announced its strategy to promote standardization based on the development of future hydrogen mobility technology. Hyundai Motor proposed the need to expand hydrogen technology development as various future transportation vehicles and promote international standardization regarding this.

In addition, public and private sectors decided to jointly response to connect technology development and standardization activities in the industry smoothly by establishing standardization team that discusses details under the forum. (ANI/Global Economic)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)