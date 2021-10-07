Perugia, October 7: A former porn star living in Italy has been arrested for allegedly killing her two-year-old son. The alleged murder took place on October 1. The accused former porn star, Katalin Erzsebet Bradacs, was arrested after she placed her son Alex Juhasz's body on the counter of supermarket. She is suspected to have killed the child over custody battle with his father, Norbert Juhasz. Porn Star Dahlia Sky Dies by Suicide, Found Dead in Her Car in Los Angeles.

According to a local media report, on October 1, Bradacs walked into a Lidl store in Città della Pieve, placed Juhasz's body on the counter and started shouting for help. She was arrested after the boy's father, who lives in Hungary, informed Italian law enforcement authorities that he had received an image of his dying son on his phone shortly before Bradacs arrived at the supermarket, local media reported. Porn Star Stormy Daniels, Who Claimed to Have Had Sex With Donald Trump, Says She Is 'Willing and Eager' to Testify Before Manhattan Grand Jury.

The police recovered a knife which was allegedly used to stab Alex from the former porn star's bag. They also found the child’s blood-soaked t-shirt and Bradacs' jumper in a nearby abandoned building. Alex's body had at least nine stab wounds across his chest and neck. It was learned that Bradacs had separated from Norbert and the couple was fighting a legal battle to seek custody of the child.

Norbert reportedly told the investigators that Bradacs had fled to Italy with their child after a court in Hungary granted him Alex's custody. The investigators suspect Bradacs might have killed Alex to take revenge against Norbert. While she has been sent to a prison, she denied killing her son.

