New York, Aug 13 (PTI) A 24-year-old New Jersey man who stabbed Mumbai-born author Salman Rushdie is facing charges of attempted murder and assault.

The New York State Police, which is investigating the attack on prior to a speaking event at the Chautauqua Institution in Chautauqua, said that on Friday the Bureau of Criminal Investigation arrested Hadi Matar of Fairview, New Jersey for “attempted murder 2nd degree and assault 2nd degree”.

Also Read | Afghanistan: 2 Civilians Wounded in an Explosion in Western Kabul; Probe Underway.

Matar was processed at SP Jamestown and transported to Chautauqua County Jail and will be arraigned in centralised arraignment on Saturday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)