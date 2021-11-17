Seoul [South Korea], November 17 (ANI/Global Economic): Samsung Electronics maintained its Number one position in the Latin American smartphone market in the third quarter. However, its market share fell to around 30 per cent due to the increased sales of Chinese companies such as Xiaomi, ZTE, and Oppo.

According to 'MarketPulse,' a monthly smartphone sales report released by global market research firm Counterpoint Research on November 15, Samsung Electronics topped the Latin American smartphone market with 37 per cent of market share. But the market share decreased by 5 per cent from 42 per cent in the third quarter of last year.

Motorola maintained a 23 per cent market share, ranking second as in the third quarter of last year. Motorola narrowed the market share gap with Samsung in Argentina and Brazil, and topped in the Mexico, beating Samsung from the second quarter.

Chinese smartphone manufacturers are also rapidly growing. The market share of Xiaomi (6-12 per cent), ZTE (2-5 per cent), and Oppo (0-4 per cent) significantly increased. Xiaomi ranked second in Colombia and Peru, and the gap with Samsung is gradually narrowing.

In Latin America, the smartphone market fluctuates due to LG's mobile business withdrawal and Huawei's market failure due to U.S. sanctions. Currently, Chinese brands such as Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, and Realme are actively targeting the market to increase their market share. (ANI/Global Economic)

