    World News | Saudi Crown Prince Says Kingdom Intends to Invest $600 Billion in US During Call with Trump

    Get latest articles and stories on World at LatestLY. Saudi Arabia's crown prince said Thursday the kingdom wants to invest USD 600 billion in the United States over the next four years, comments that came after President Donald Trump mused about returning to the kingdom as his first foreign trip.

    Agency News PTI| Jan 23, 2025 10:46 AM IST
    World News | Saudi Crown Prince Says Kingdom Intends to Invest $600 Billion in US During Call with Trump
    Representational Image (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

    Dubai, Jan 23 (AP) Saudi Arabia's crown prince said Thursday the kingdom wants to invest USD 600 billion in the United States over the next four years, comments that came after President Donald Trump mused about returning to the kingdom as his first foreign trip.

    The comments from Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, reported early Thursday by the state-run Saudi Press Agency, came in a phone call with Trump.

    “The crown prince affirmed the kingdom's intention to broaden its investments and trade with the United States over the next four years, in the amount of USD 600 billion, and potentially beyond that,” the report said.

    There was no immediate readout from the White House on the call. The crown prince, the de facto ruler of the oil-rich kingdom, also spoke with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio early Thursday.

    On Monday after his inauguration, Trump talked about possibly heading to the kingdom again as his first foreign trip, like he did in 2017.

    “The first foreign trip typically has been with the UK but ... I did it with Saudi Arabia last time because they agreed to buy USD 450 billion worth of our products,” Trump told journalists in the Oval Office. “If Saudi Arabia wanted to buy another USD 450 billion or USD 500 — we'll up it for all the inflation — I think I'd probably go.”

    The 2017 visit to the kingdom set in motion a yearslong boycott of Qatar by four Arab nations, including the kingdom. (AP)

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Latestly whatsapp channel