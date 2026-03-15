Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], March 15 (ANI): The Saudi Ministry of Defence confirmed that four drones were intercepted and destroyed within the Riyadh metropolitan area on Sunday, adding to a total of 10 drones neutralised across the capital and eastern regions today. This follows a separate success just an hour prior, where two other drones were downed in the east of the country.

Preceding these latest incidents, the ministry reported that its forces had already neutralised seven drones across the same regions. These operations highlight the persistent efforts of Saudi air defences to protect central and eastern territories, with officials also confirming the "interception and destruction of a drone" detected over the "Al-Jawf region" in the north.

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The kingdom has faced a relentless series of aerial threats since the commencement of joint US-Israeli military operations against Iran on 28 February. During this period, Saudi Arabia has been repeatedly targeted by waves of Iranian drones and missiles. According to Al Jazeera, the ongoing attacks have resulted in at least two deaths and 12 injuries.

Shortly after the latest interceptions, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) issued a clarification. As reported by Al Jazeera, the IRGC distanced itself from the offensive, asserting in a formal statement that "this attack has no connection to the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the Saudi government should seek to discover the origin of the attacks."

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The sheer volume of projectiles represents an "unusually high level of aerial threats for Saudi Arabia", according to Euro News, following a massive wave on Friday where nearly 50 drones were intercepted. Critical sites, including the US Embassy and oil infrastructure, remain under heightened risk as regional tensions intensify.

Contributing to this volatile climate, the Israeli military confirmed a new wave of strikes in Tehran. "The IDF has just begun a wide-scale wave of strikes targeting infrastructure of the Iranian terror regime across Tehran," the military stated, while simultaneously striking the Al-Zrariya Bridge in Lebanon to prevent Hezbollah from moving combat forces.

As these multi-front engagements continue, US President Donald Trump signalled Washington's intention to intensify the campaign against the Iranian regime. In a post on Truth Social, he claimed Iran's military capabilities are being decimated, stating, "We have unparalleled firepower, unlimited ammunition, and plenty of time - watch what happens to these deranged scumbags today."

Trump further remarked, "They've been killing innocent people all over the world for 47 years, and now I, as the 47th President of the United States of America, am killing them. What a great honour it is to do so."

However, despite this show of force, concerns regarding regional stability persist. A CNN report suggests that the Trump administration may have underestimated the likelihood of Iran closing the strategic Strait of Hormuz. Sources revealed the Pentagon and National Security Council did not fully anticipate such a move, despite long-standing US contingency plans for the vital waterway. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)