Ajman [Saudi], October 3 (ANI/WAM): Saudi German Health (SGH), one of the region's leading healthcare providers and a pioneer in advancing medical excellence across the region, today announced a major expansion of its relationship with Mayo Clinic; with Saudi German Hospital Ajman officially joining the Mayo Clinic Care Network.

With this announcement, SGH cements its position as the largest group of Mayo Clinic Care Network members in the region, reflecting the group's unwavering commitment to advancing healthcare standards and delivering exceptional outcomes in the UAE, KSA & Beyond.

The announcement was made during a landmark ceremony held at the Emirates Hospitality Centre in Ajman, under the patronage of Sheikh Dr. Majid Bin Saeed Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Court of H.H. the Ruler of Ajman, alongside senior leaders from Saudi German Health and Mayo Clinic.

"The addition of Saudi German Hospital Ajman in the Mayo Clinic Care Network is a promise," said Makarem Sobhi Al-Batterjee, President & Vice Chairman, Saudi German Health. "By working with Mayo Clinic, we are combining our strengths to create a future where exceptional healthcare is accessible to all. Together, we are ensuring that every patient receives the highest standard of care, right here at home. This is a direct reflection of SGH promise of Caring Like Family."

Dr. Ahmed Eissa, Group CEO, Saudi German Health UAE, added: "This relationship places SGH Ajman at the forefront of innovation in patient care. It enables us to combine global expertise with local insight, delivering solutions that improve lives and transform communities in alignment with the UAE's healthcare vision. For us, 'A New Era of Healthcare Excellence' is a reality we are committed to delivering."

"Our relationship with Saudi German Health reflects a deep commitment to advancing care through knowledge sharing and clinical transformation," said Dr. Eric Moore, medical director, Mayo Clinic International, and chair of head and neck surgery at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. "Together, we are elevating healthcare standards and delivering meaningful value for patients and communities throughout the Middle East." (ANI/WAM)

