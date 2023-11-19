Pakistan gives last warning to undocumented immigrants to leave (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 19 (ANI): Save the Children, a humanitarian organisation for children, has sounded the alarm, reporting a surge in diseases like acute respiratory infections and diarrhoea among returning migrants from Pakistan, Khama Press reported.

The organisation voiced its concerns, unveiling a report that highlights the escalating cases of disease among the thousands of migrants returning from Pakistan.

In the last month alone, Save the Children recorded over 3,000 cases of acute respiratory infections and 1,200 cases of diarrhoea among migrant children making their way back from Pakistan, according to Khaama Press.

The Children's Support Foundation underscored the challenges faced by migrants, citing overcrowded cargo trucks, exposure to dust, and makeshift shelters as contributors to respiratory infections in children.

With 80 per cent of returnees being children and women, many are confronting harsh conditions lacking shelter, financial resources, and sufficient food.

Additionally, the World Health Organisation has raised apprehensions about disease spread, including polio, among returnees from Pakistan, emphasising the need for USD 10 million to provide healthcare services to 7,00,000 migrants.

Despite the expiration of Pakistan's deportation deadline for Afghan migrants, the sudden influx of returnees has sparked concerns about potential disease outbreaks, including childhood paralysis, with hundreds of thousands already back in their home country, Khama Press reported. (ANI)

