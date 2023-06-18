Sharjah [UAE], June 18 (ANI/WAM): The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has shown solid performance during the first half of this year by signing several agreements and memoranda of understanding with various organisations and trade bodies.

The Chamber's board of directors, which met under the chairmanship of Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the SCCI, expressed their commitment to establishing business councils in cooperation with friendly nations.

During the Chamber's board of directors' fifth regular meeting at the SCCI library, Al Owais emphasised the need to accelerate efforts to promote Sharjah's standing further by boosting the sustainability and growth of the business community and equipping the private sector with the necessary capabilities.

Sheikh Majid bin Faisal Al Qasimi, First Deputy Chairman of SCCI; Walid Abdul Rahman Bukhatir, Second Deputy Chairman of the Sharjah Chamber; Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of the SCCI, and Abdulaziz Mohammed Shattaf, Assistant Director-General of the Communication and Business Sector at the Sharjah Chamber attended the meeting and discussed the Chamber's first-half performance.

During the meeting, the attendees took stock of the latest developments in Sharjah's economic sectors while focusing on the achievements of the Chamber in the year's first half. This included a review of the Chamber's leading initiatives to stimulate commercial and industrial development and promote the emirate's exports to the global market.

Al Owais said that the Emirate of Sharjah has solidified its status as a globally competitive hub across various economic sectors thanks to the wise leadership of Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

Al Owais spoke highly of the accomplishments made by the Sharjah Chamber in the first half of this year, lauding the commitment shown by all associated departments and institutions in fulfilling the goals of the Chamber's strategic plan, developed to bolster the business sectors by enhancing the efficiency of economic studies that benefit SCCI members and investors.

"We are committed to developing an institutional excellence system while focusing on optimal use of the Chamber's resources to cultivate a supportive environment for the emirate's business community," he said.

He emphasised the importance of maintaining momentum and intensifying efforts by devising proactive strategies, leveraging cutting-edge technology to expedite progress, and introducing innovative services that fulfil the aspirations of the private sector.

During the meeting, Mohammed Al Awadhi provided an overview of the substantial achievements of the Chamber's different departments in the current year's first half. Notably, significant progress was made in strengthening collaboration with specialised bodies, diplomatic missions, and official delegations. This resulted in 36 meetings, multiple working sessions, and the successful organisation of seven business forums with Colombia, Thailand, Rwanda, Sao Paulo, Japan, and Lithuania.

Additionally, the SCCI's Sharjah Exports Development Centre has participated in eight international and local events, including the recent trade mission led by the Chamber to India. The mission covered two states -- New Delhi and Mumbai.

Moreover, the Centre actively participated in the 11th edition of the Joint Committee between the UAE and Russia in Moscow in 2023. Locally, it made notable appearances at events such as the Sharjah Investment Forum 2023, IDEX and NAVDEX Abu Dhabi 2023.

Furthermore, the Small and Medium Enterprises Centre, "Tijara 101," an integral initiative of the Chamber dedicated to supporting the youth and stimulating their involvement in business and the economy, recorded a 25 percent increase in membership compared to the last year. This showcases the Chamber's ongoing commitment to fostering a new generation of entrepreneurs and business leaders.

Simultaneously, the Sharjah Training and Development Centre, another arm of the Chamber, has made significant strides. The Centre earned accreditation from five governmental and private agencies as a provider of quality training programmes.

Furthermore, it delivered 1,387 training hours to the Chamber's employees, provided 32 training programmes for private and public sectors, and trained and qualified 43 university students.

The Centre has also served the Chamber's Human Resources Department by training 65 male and female employees. It also organised four workshops and educational and awareness seminars for the benefit of the Chamber's employees and members of both the public and private sectors. (ANI/WAM)

