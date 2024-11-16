Lahore [Pakistan], November 16 (ANI): Pakistan's Punjab government extended the closure of all public and private educational institutions including schools and tuition centres till November 24 due to the heavy smog, Ary News reported.

The provincial government extended the closure for another week as the air pollution is worsening continuously in Punjab. The Air Quality Index (AQI) of Lahore hit a record high of 1600, Arty News reported.

Earlier the educational institutions were closed till Nov 17.

The School Education Department of Punjab issued a notification on Friday, which stated that, in the wake of prevailing smog conditions and reduced visibility, the closure and shifting to the online system of all educational institutions (public/private), including private tuition centres up to Higher Secondary Level (12 Grade) in the Province Punjab except in the territorial jurisdiction of District Murree, is hereby extended till 24.11.2024.

Earlier on Friday, the Punjab government imposed a complete lockdown in Lahore and Multan for three days a week due to worsening smog conditions.

The lockdown will be fully enforced in Lahore and Multan from coming Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, while the smog situation will be monitored on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. The lockdown may be imposed earlier if the air quality worsens, ARY News reported.

As per ARY News, Pakistan's Senior Minister for Information and Environment Protection Marriyum Aurangzeb, in a press conference, emphasised the severe health risks posed by smog, comparing it to the dangers experienced during COVID-19. She announced a complete ban on construction activities in Lahore and Multan starting from November 16 for one week.

She stated that long-term strategies to address pollution, including regulating motorcycle and rickshaw emissions, will be introduced after consideration.

She said that inspections at petrol pumps will be conducted to ensure the quality of oil; non-compliance could result in pump closures, she said.

She further remarked that air pollution is a national issue, noting that previously, people would travel to mountainous areas for better air quality, but even these places, such as Murree, are now facing environmental challenges. The government is already taking action against encroachments in Murree, despite facing backlash.

The Punjab government has declared a health emergency in Lahore and Multan as the ongoing smog crisis severely impacts the health and well-being of millions in the region, The News International reported. (ANI)

