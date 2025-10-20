Sharjah [UAE], October 20 (ANI): The Sharjah Charity International (SCI) has participated in preparing the contents of the "UAE Humanitarian Ship" bound for Gaza from Khalifa Port in Abu Dhabi, as part of the UAE's ongoing 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3'.

Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the SCI, stated that the Association's contributions to the aid ship, organised in collaboration with "Operation Chivalrous Knight 3", included 10,000 food parcels to meet families' essential needs, 1,000 hygiene kits, and 15,000 pieces of heavy winter clothing for children and the elderly.

He added that this shipment follows the first phase of the campaign, which was launched from Sharjah International Airport carrying diverse winter supplies. The SCI continues to intensify its efforts to reach as many families in need as possible, in line with the UAE's broader humanitarian initiatives to support the Palestinian people and alleviate their suffering amid worsening humanitarian and climatic conditions.

Sheikh Saqr noted that the SCI has provided AED 10 million in aid since the beginning of the crisis, covering food, medical, and urgent relief supplies for affected families. This demonstrates the SCI's ongoing commitment to rapid humanitarian response both within and beyond the Gaza Strip.

He emphasised that such initiatives align with the SCI's mission to uphold human dignity and provide support wherever needed, embodying the UAE's values of generosity and solidarity under its wise leadership. He further noted that UAE charitable organisations continue to strengthen the culture of humanitarian and social responsibility through comprehensive initiatives that provide food, health, and social support for those in need, while ensuring close coordination with humanitarian partners to deliver aid efficiently and effectively. (ANI/WAM)

