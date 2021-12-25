London [UK], December 25 (ANI/Sputnik): The United Kingdom can significantly reduce COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations if tougher restrictions are introduced and kept until the end of March, a group of Warwick University pandemic experts said in a consensus statement for the government's Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE).

On December 8, UK Prime Minister announced so-called Plan B restrictions in England, including mandatory face masks and health certificates. British media said tougher restrictions can be considered as Omicron cases soared.

Also Read | Earthquake of Magnitude 4.5 Strikes Afghanistan.

The Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Modelling, Operational sub-group (SPI-M-O) has carried out modelling to assess effects of the potential return to so-called Step 2 restrictions, which were part of last year's four-step anti-coronavirus roadmap, if introduced for a period of two weeks, four weeks or three months.

"Step 2 has a much larger effect, reducing the number of deaths up to 31st May by 39 per cent (24-54 per cent) if kept in place from 28th December until 28th March, and 18 per cent (12-27%) if kept in place until 15th January," the SPI-M-O said in a report released on December 22.

Also Read | China Donates Winter Clothes, Blankets to Afghanistan as Humanitarian Aid.

The introduction of Step 2 restrictions will reduce peak pressure on hospitals by about 50 per cent than if only Plan B were to be kept, the experts said.

The UK cabinet has yet to respond to the report. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)