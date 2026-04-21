New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI): Although an Artificial Intelligence takeover might indeed be possible for standardized, lower-touch service models and for younger clients who are increasingly comfortable with AI-only interfaces, a new McKinsey & Company report noted that "nearly 80 per cent of affluent households still prefer a human relationship for financial advice."

The report titled "The signal in the sell-off: Wealth management's value in the AI era," analyzes how artificial intelligence is transforming technical planning into a commoditized output. The report suggested that as AI automates routine tasks, the industry must pivot toward outcomes anchored in human trust and defensible control points.

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As per the report, the market recently reacted to these shifts following the introduction of an AI-enabled tax-planning workflow in Altruist's Hazel advisor platform. In the trading session after the announcement, publicly listed wealth managers saw sell-offs that erased more than USD 20 billion in market value. Within three weeks, those drawdowns reached more than USD 100 billion, indicating that investors are re-underwriting the long-term durability of traditional business models.

McKinsey noted that while this specific event was the spark, "AI will quickly replace tasks such as preparation, extraction, drafting, and scenario planning, especially in document-heavy planning and service work".

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The report highlighted that replacing specific tasks is not equivalent to replacing the advisor's role in providing judgment and behavioural coaching. However, the sector faces a significant supply constraint, with a projected shortfall of 90,000 to 110,000 advisors by 2034.

"Our research shows that it encountered this event from a position of strength, with demand for advice growing as households become wealthier and their needs more complex. However, the industry's most underappreciated constraint is supply: A projected shortfall of 90,000 to 110,000 advisors by 2034 makes AI-enabled productivity a necessary capacity lever rather than a nice-to-have," the report said.

Advisory fees for relationships exceeding USD 1 million have remained steady at approximately 104 basis points since 2019, despite the proliferation of digital tools. The report mentioned that while basic services like tax projections may face repricing, the primary impact of AI will be cost relief and capacity expansion for providers rather than immediate, industry-wide fee reductions.

Industry leaders are now focused on whether the rapid commoditization of technical expertise will erode the barriers to entry that historically protected high-margin fees.

"The playing field will tilt from those who can produce outputs to those who own the control points that make automation trusted, compliant, and executable," the report cautioned. "While we anticipate a repricing of those services where clients perceive no differentiation, such as basic tax projections, the fear of an immediate, industry-wide fee freefall is likely overstated".

The report stated that as technical planning becomes cheaper, the advantage shifts toward those who can move beyond the technical demo to show how they reengineer their operating systems to keep the human relationship at the centre of an automated workflow.

Winners in the sector are being defined by their ability to integrate AI securely and compliantly while focusing on outcomes that require human governance. (ANI)

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