Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Abu Dhabi [UAE], March 21 (ANI/WAM): Sharjah Charity International (SCI) has reached over 250,000 beneficiaries through its Ramadan Iftar project.

The initiative, which extends from the beginning to the end of the Holy Month, is operational in 43 countries worldwide.

Also Read | Giorgia Meloni Deepfake Porn Videos Uploaded on Internet, Italy PM Seeks Over USD 100,000 From Accused Father-Son Duo in Damages.

Mohammed Abdulrahman Al-Ali, Director of Project Management and External Aid at SCI, shed light on the importance of the Ramadan Iftar project.

He commended its role as part of the association's annual Ramadan assistance programmes to support individuals in adversity.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: Russian Military Launches Missile Attack on Kyiv; Several Residential Buildings Damaged (Watch Videos).

Beneficiaries span several countries, including significant numbers in Egypt (20,000), Bahrain (10,000), Ethiopia (6,000), India (15,000), Malawi (7,000), Jordan (4,000), Bosnia (5,000), Pakistan (4,000), Afghanistan (4,000), Morocco (4,000), and Brazil (2,000), among others.

Al Ali highlighted the keen participation of fasting individuals across these nations during Ramadan.

The project specifically targets both citizens and residents, with a special focus on refugees in camps.

He added that the meals distributed are carefully planned to include essential nutritional elements and are tailored to meet the dietary preferences of each region. (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)