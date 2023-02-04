New Delhi [India], February 4 (ANI): The 6th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO)- SAI leader's meeting is all set to take place in Lucknow from February 6-8, the office of Comptroller and Auditor General of India said in an official statement.

The heads of the Supreme Audit Institutions (SAI) of SCO member countries will be participating in the meeting and the Governor of Uttar Pradesh will inaugurate the event.

Also Read | Iranian Filmmaker Jafar Panahi Released on Bail from Tehran Prison; Wife Tahereh Saeidi Shares the News on Instagram.

India currently holds the SCO presidency, which annually rotates among member countries. India's 2023 theme is 'Towards a SECURE SCO''.

The concept of SECURE stands for: 'S' for security for citizens, 'E' for economic development, 'C' for connectivity in the region, 'U' for unity, 'R' for respect of sovereignty and integrity, and 'E for environment protection.

Also Read | Hillary Clinton, Former US Secretary of State, on Two-day Gujarat Visit From Tomorrow; Will Pay Tribute to SEWA Founder Ela Bhatt.

According to the official statement, the Comptroller and Auditor General of India, Girish Chandra Murmu is hosting the 6th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation SAI Leader's Meeting, which will begin on February 6 in Lucknow.

Four heads of SAIs and the CAG of India are anticipated to attend the three-day multilateral event out of the eight SCO SAI member country delegations that are taking part.

The CAG of India will lead the discussions among Supreme Audit Institutions (SAI) from eight member countries on the theme "Integrating Emerging Technologies in Audit," the press release added.

The participating delegates are anticipated to engage in discussions and exchange experiences related to Artificial Intelligence and Cyber Security, two of the most significant current global advances as well as issues with digital technology.

Notably, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) was set up in Shanghai on 15 June 2001 with the aim of promoting mutual regional cooperation. It was established by the leaders of China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan with the Declaration of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

While India was granted 'Observer' status at the SCO in 2005, it became a full member in 2017 at the historic Astana summit. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)