Houston, Jun 21 (PTI) Despite soaring summer temperatures, hundreds of people have gathered at India House Houston to celebrate the 11th International Day of Yoga, blending wellness, tradition, and community spirit.

Organised by the Consulate General of India in Houston in collaboration with India House, the event of Friday evening transformed the outdoor space into a kaleidoscope of movement and colour.

Vibrant mats were rolled out across the Durga D & Sushila Agrawal Stadium like a patchwork quilt, as participants of all ages twisted into pretzel-like yoga positions — from warrior poses to tree stands — against the backdrop of a blazing sky.

Headlining the celebration was Padma Bhushan Dr David Frawley (Pandit Vamadeva Shastri), a Vedacharya and American-born scholar of Hinduism, Ayurveda, and Vedic philosophy.

As he led the crowd through a series of poses and breathwork, his calm and steady voice rose above the whir of cooling fans and cicadas. “Yoga is not merely physical,” he said. “It's a complete lifestyle that harmonises our inner and outer worlds.”

Calling Yoga “India's gift to humanity,” Frawley said he was “deeply moved to see such vibrant participation in Houston”.

Through decades of scholarship and writing, Frawley has promoted yoga as a spiritual practice deeply connected to Sanatana Dharma — or eternal truth. “Yoga,” he explained to PTI, “is rooted in balance, awareness, and the spiritual wisdom of India's ancient traditions.”

Consul General D C Manjunath called the event “a beautiful celebration of India's soft power,” noting that yoga has become a powerful global connector.

“Yoga has emerged as a global unifier, and Houston's enthusiastic participation reflects the growing cultural bond between India and the US," he said.

For many in attendance, the evening offered a refreshing pause.

As the session continued past 7 pm, a gentle breeze cooled the crowd while a golden glow settled over those moving mindfully through sun salutations and meditation.

“Yoga is one of the best investments we can make in our health,” said Sushma Bhan, SPE Technical Director and longtime yoga practitioner.

Scientist Dr Tej Pandita agreed, noting, “It's amazing how something as simple as breath and stillness can ground us so deeply amid the rush of daily life.”

Special yoga sessions were also held at Sugar Land Town Centre, Houston City Hall, and NASA's Johnson Space Centre — where participants practiced yoga amid spacecraft models, symbolizing the harmony of ancient wisdom and modern innovation.

To mark the occasion, the Consulate, in partnership with Canter AI Solutions, launched an AI-powered International Day of Yoga Information Helpline, helping residents access yoga events throughout Houston and beyond.

“With celebrations planned across Texas throughout the month, more people are embracing this ancient practice of holistic wellness closer to their homes,” Manjunath said.

As twilight deepened over Houston, the spirit of yoga — India's timeless gift to the world — lingered in the air, carried gently by the resounding sound of Om.

