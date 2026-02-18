New Delhi [India], February 18 (ANI): In the bustling corridors of Hall 1 at Bharat Mandapam, a nimble mechanical guest nicknamed 'Scout' has become the centre of attraction for delegates at the ongoing India AI Impact Summit 2026.

Stationed at the EY booth, the robot represents the cutting edge of industrial automation by leveraging digital twins, advanced edge intelligence, and physical AI. These technologies enable highly autonomous, predictive, and continuously improving inspection workflows across complex industrial environments.

Also Read | Viral Video From US: Speeding Pickup Truck Goes Airborne and Crashes Into a Home in Oregon.

While its primary use cases are designed for industries such as mining and oil and gas, 'Scout' has already garnered significant interest from diverse domains, including the armed forces.

The interaction at the booth highlighted the robot's dynamic capabilities. When asked by curious onlookers if the machine could move automatically, demonstrators responded with confidence, "Actually, we can run this once again for you."

Also Read | Michael Jordan Viral Video: Tyler Reddick Shuts Down Questions Regarding NBA Legend’s Interaction With Son.

This physical demonstration is part of a larger vision to integrate robotics with real-time data analytics.

"Because you are doing a dry run. We are trying to create a dashboard out of it. We want to visualise the dashboard," a representative explained.

This sophisticated dashboard is designed to provide a bird's-eye view of industrial operations, displaying the number of plants and specific details for every machine in use.

The system goes beyond simple monitoring, diving deep into the operational health of the infrastructure.

"Based on its overall performance, downtime, uptime, everything. The performance quality. It will derive... It will check the benchmarks," the representative noted.

Complementing this display of physical AI, Hari Balaji, Partner at the GenAI Center of Excellence, EY India, underscored the firm's broader focus on bridging the gap between digital intelligence and physical automation.

Speaking to ANI, Balaji highlighted the integration of advanced technology into traditional business sectors, stating, "Thank you for visiting the eY.Ai booth. As you can see, we've got a number of both digital and physical AI solutions here."

Balaji, who leads initiatives in Generative AI (GenAI) and AI-led transformation, noted that the firm's strength lies in applying these technologies to solve complex organisational challenges.

"Solutions, which is what we are known for. We've got solutions for tax, and consulting, HR, the future of the workforce, robotics, and so on," he added.

The EY booth has emerged as a key point of interest for delegates by featuring everything from autonomous robotic inspection systems like 'Scout' to AI-driven dashboards for workforce management.

These innovations align with the summit's core mission of promoting human-centric AI that drives economic progress.

As the India AI Impact Summit 2026 continues, it serves as a global platform for industry leaders and policymakers to explore the transformative potential of AI across diverse domains, including governance, sustainability, and industrial growth. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)