Centerville (US), May 14 (AP) Authorities were searching Friday for a Texas inmate serving a life sentence for murder who escaped from a transport bus after stabbing the driver.

Gonzalo Lopez, 46, escaped custody Thursday after he overpowered the driver, whose injuries were not considered life-threatening, said Jason Clark, chief of staff for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

Also Read | Russia President Vladimir Putin Humiliating Himself on the World Stage, Says UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.

The department said Friday that a USD 22,500 reward was being offered for information leading to the capture of Lopez.

Lopez was convicted in 2006 of killing a man along the Texas-Mexico border.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: Indian Embassy to Resume Operation in Kyiv from Next Week.

Lopez escaped in Leon County, a rural area between Dallas and Houston. Classes in the nearby Centerville Independent School District were cancelled Friday as a precaution.

The Leon County Sheriff's Office said several agencies were involved in the search, including aircraft from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Sixteen prisoners were aboard the bus, but no one else escaped, Clark said.

Leon County has roughly 16,000 residents and is about 50 miles (80 kilometres) north of the state's prison headquarters.

Prison records show Lopez was most recently being held at a lockup in Gatesville, more than 100 miles (160 kilometers) from where authorities were searching.

Other prisoners in Texas have also escaped transport vehicles over the years. Among the most recent was in 2019 when an MMA fighter suspected of killing two people fled from a van and was missing for nine hours. Authorities said he was eventually found hiding in a trash can. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)