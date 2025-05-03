Karachi, May 3 (PTI) Pakistanis weathered their second hottest April in 65 years, the meteorological department said.

A Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) official said that average temperatures soared well above historical norms last month.

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack: Pakistani Media and Their Proxy Social Media Handles Have Launched Disinformation Campaign, Warns Indian Army.

“The temperatures recorded showed it to be the second hottest April in Pakistan in 65 years,” said Sardar Sarfaraz Khan, the chief meteorologist at the Institute of Meteorology and Geophysics in Karachi.

The average nationwide temperatures during April 2025 were 3.37 notches higher than the long-term norm.

Also Read | 'India Has Legitimate Right To Act in Self-Defence Against Pakistan After Heinous Terror Attack in Pahalgam' Says Former US NSA John Bolton (Watch Video).

The daytime highs were particularly severe, with average maximum temperatures being 4.66 notches above long period average.

The hottest day of the month was recorded on April 17 in Nawabshah, where the mercury hit a blistering 49 degrees Celsius, the PMD records showed.

The night-time temperatures also rose markedly, averaging 2.57 degrees above the historical standard, the PMD said, indicating a broader shift in regional climate patterns.

Khan blamed the accelerating effects of global warming and inadequate mitigation efforts for the disastrous scenario unfolding in the country.

Arshad Tareen, an environmental scientist in Karachi, said another alarming pattern was a 59 per cent reduction in rainfall compared to the national average, which increased drought conditions in the already vulnerable areas.

Meteorologists say the combined heat and dryness have increased risks of water scarcity, crop failure, and public health emergencies.

“If effective and immediate measures aren't taken, the coming months could be even worse,” Arshad said.

Pakistan, which contributes less than 1 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions, remains among the countries most at risk from climate change, according to international studies.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)