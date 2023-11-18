New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): The second Voice of Global South Summit concluded building on the momentum of first summit and echoed the theme of the Indian philosophy of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'.

Addressing a press conference, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra highlighted the four key decisions implemented in the summit: Cooperation with Global South through the Arogya Maitri initiative, Global South Science and Tech, Global South Scholarship Program and Global South Young Diplomat Forum.

Addressing the special briefing on Friday, Kwatra said, "We just concluded the second Voice of Global South Summit. The first Voice of Global South Summit was held in January 2023, building on the momentum of the achievement of the first Global South Summit".

"Under PM Modi's leadership it was decided to hold the second Voice of Global South Summit today. We had a leaders session and eight ministerial sessions," he added.

The Foreign Secretary described the theme of the summit which echoes essentially India's philosophy of 'Vasudev Kutumkum'.

"In terms of theme, the overarching theme for today was 'Together For Everyone's Growth With Everyone's Trust' which echoes essentially India's philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam and is an extension of PM Modi's vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas'," the Kwatra said.

He added, "PM also inaugurated the Global South Center of Excellence - DAKSHIN, that stands for Development and Knowledge Sharing Initiative. This was one of the decisions, PM announced at the concluding session of the first summit".

The Foreign Secretary also pointed out the top 10 priorities for Global South highlighted by PM Modi during the summit.

The themes were namely; Working for One Future with the spirit of Together, for Everyone's Growth, with Everyone's Trust'. Climate Action based on principles of equity, climate justice, Common but Differentiated Responsibilities and Respective Capabilities. Clean, sustainable, just, affordable and inclusive energy transition; and food security for all. Consultative, demand-driven and people-centric development financing that respects national sovereignty and avoids debt traps. Digital public infrastructure for public service delivery. Reformed multilateralism - representative, inclusive and consultative global governance structures. Women-led development. Integrating Global South into global value chains; mutual investments flows within Global South. Strengthening Counter terrorism cooperation. Timely Achievement of 2030 agenda and its SDGs.

Speaking on the Global South Centre of Excellence, Vinay Kwatra said that this will work as a repository of knowledge and development initiatives in order to interface with the Global South.

"The Global South Centre of Excellence will work as a think tank and will also work as a repository of knowledge and development initiatives in order to interface with the Global South and seek out ways to forge stronger collaboration with its counterparts in the Global South countries, ensuring that our capacities and other capacities of the Global South can be exchanged among the countries of the Global South. PM also spoke about the implementation of four key decisions- Cooperation with Global South through the Arogya Maitri initiative, Global South Science and tech, Global South scholarship program and Global South Young Diplomat Forum," Kwatra further added.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated India's commitment to the concerns of Global South, and said that the region has to work in the direction of 'One Future' and make sure that no one is left behind.

During the Concluding Leaders' Session of the Voice of Global South Summit, Prime Minister Modi said that the region will build its own future and will decide its own destiny.

PM Modi also inaugurated a global centre for excellence for the Global South countries called DAKSHIN. He noted that he had proposed setting up the centre during the first Voice of Global South Summit in January this year. (ANI)

