Islamabad, Jan 13 (PTI) Pakistan Army chief General Asim Munir on Monday said that the security forces have successfully "degraded" the terrorist groups within the border of the country and beyond.

Gen Munir visited Peshawar, where he was briefed on the prevailing security situation and the ongoing counter-terrorism operations targeting Fitna Al Khawarij, the term used for the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

According to a statement issued by the army, the briefing was also attended by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

During his visit, the army chief praised the unwavering resolve and unmatched sacrifices of the Pakistan Armed Forces and law enforcement agencies, who have been instrumental in dismantling terrorist networks and thwarting their nefarious agenda.

“As we stand united against the forces of evil, I am immensely proud of the remarkable achievements of our security forces. Through their dedication, courage, and supreme sacrifices, we have successfully degraded the operational capabilities of terrorist organisations, both within our borders and beyond,” he said.

“Our forces have relentlessly pursued and eliminated key terrorist leaders, dismantled their infrastructure, and neutralized their cells, sending a clear message that terror has no place in our land. This war is ongoing and we would take it to its logical conclusion,” he added.

Gen Munir said that any attempt to disturb the peace would be met with decisive and overwhelming force.

“The enemy may try to sow discord and fear, but we will not relent. Hostile elements will be dealt with an iron hand. They will continue to suffer heavy losses, and their capacity to inflict harm will be decimated,” he said.

Gen Munir also interacted with politicians of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa belonging to different political parties. The participants resolved consensus on the need for one political voice and public support against the scourge of terrorism.

