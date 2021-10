Colombo, Oct 13 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy on Wednesday called on President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and advocated for a strong friendly relationship between India and Sri Lanka.

Swamy, the Rajya Sabha MP and former union minister, is here on a two-day private visit at the invitation of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Also Read | India Hits Out at China's Objection to Vice President Venkaiah Naidu's Trip to Arunachal Pradesh.

President Gotabaya expressed his pleasure to meet Swamy during his visit to Sri Lanka, his office said.

On his part, Swamy advocated for a strong friendly relationship between Sri Lanka and India.

Also Read | Cybersecurity Researchers Fix Bug in World's Largest NFT Marketplace OpenSea.

Swamy participated in the Navratri festival celebration hosted by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa at his official residence - Temple Trees- in Colombo on Tuesday night, the Prime Minister's Office said.

"Spent a lovely evening celebrating the auspicious festival of #Navaratri with long time friend and colleague @Swamy39. I wish everyone a safe, prosperous and blessed #Navaratri2021. May the triumph of good over evil illuminate the path we travel with countless blessings,” Prime Minister Mahinda tweeted. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)