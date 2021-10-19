Tokyo [Japan], October 19 (ANI/Sputnik): High-ranking representatives of the governments of Japan and the United States discussed North Korea's latest missile tests by phone, the Kyodo news agency reported.

The sides agreed to further cooperate in the area, it said.

The details of the conversation, as well as the names of the participants in the dialogue, have not yet been specified.

Earlier on Tuesday, the South Korean military reported that North Korea fired an unidentified projectile towards the Sea of Japan. It was later clarified that a ballistic missile had been tested. According to the Yonhap news agency, it is possible that it was a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM).

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said two launches were made from North Korea. (ANI/Sputnik)

