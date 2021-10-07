New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI): Serum Institute of India will export 10 lakh Covishield doses each to Nepal, Myanmar and Bangladesh, to help them fight against the pandemic, sources said.

The move by the Pune-based Serum Institute -- the Indian manufacturer of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine -- will fasten the vaccination in the respective countries.

Also Read | Nobel Prize in Literature 2021 Winner: Tanzania’s Abdulrazak Gurnah Gets Nobel For 'Uncompromising Penetration In Effects Of Colonialism'.

So far, Serum Institute of India (SII) has supplied nearly 78 crore doses of its COVID-19 vaccine Covishield and its target is to supply almost 21.50 crore doses in the month of October, informed the sources to ANI on Friday.

Earlier, ANI reported on Friday, that the Centre targets to procure 27-28 crore vaccines this month and is expected to achieve 100 crore vaccinations before mid of October.

Also Read | US at Risk of a Severe Flu Season This Year, Says CDC.

"The target of achieving this many doses will be from Serum Institute of India (SII) Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin. India has procured more than 25 crores in the month of September," informed the sources. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)