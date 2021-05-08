Peshawar, May 8 (PTI) At least seven children from a family were killed on Saturday when a water tank collapsed on them while they were playing beneath the structure in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said.

The tragic accident happened in Ambar tehsil of Mohmand tribal district on Saturday afternoon when seven children aged between 4 and 12 were playing beneath the water tank when it collapsed suddenly. Seven children died on the spot while another was severely injured, police said.

“The children were playing beneath the water tank when it suddenly collapsed,” a senior police officer said.

A rescue team retrieved the bodies of the children from debris of the water tank. The injured child was shifted to a nearby health facility.

Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province Mehmud Khan expressed profound grief over the death of the seven children in the tragic incident.

