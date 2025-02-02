Debris of the aircraft lies on the ground at the site of a plane crash in Philadelphia. (Image/Reuters)

Philadelphia [US], February 2 (ANI): At least seven people were killed, and 19 others were injured after a medical transport plane, carrying a child, her mother, and four others, crashed near a busy mall in Philadelphia on Friday night, ABC News reported, quoting city officials.

Everyone aboard the flight was killed in the crash, and one person on the ground also lost their life, Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker said at a press conference on Saturday, according to ABC News.

The Learjet 55 crashed near Roosevelt Mall in northeast Philadelphia around 6:30 pm after departing from Northeast Philadelphia Airport, according to authorities.

"Many people on the ground -- in parking lots, on streets, in cars and homes in the area -- were injured," the office of Mayor Parker said, ABC News reported. "A number of people were transported to Temple University Hospital, Jeans Campus in the Northeast."

"Right now, we're just asking for prayers," ABC News quoted Parker as saying. She urged residents to stay away from the scene.

In a statement, Shriner's Hospital said the child had received care from the Philadelphia hospital and was being taken back to her home country of Mexico along with her mother on a contracted air ambulance when the crash happened.

The flight was headed to Missouri and had only been in the air for a short period before something went wrong, according to Parker.

The company that operated the flight, Jet Rescue Air Ambulance, issued a statement confirming that there were four crew members aboard.

"At this time, we cannot confirm any survivors," the company said. "No names are being released at this time until family members have been notified. Our immediate concern is for the patient's family, our personnel, their families and other victims that may have been hurt on the ground."

Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, President of Mexico, earlier said that six people were confirmed dead in the Philadelphia plane crash. She expressed her condolences for the loss of six Mexicans in the crash.

https://x.com/Claudiashein/status/1885688974162727015

In a post on X, she wrote, "I regret the death of six Mexicans in the plane crash in Philadelphia, United States. The consular authorities are in permanent contact with the families; I have asked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to support them in whatever way is required. My solidarity with their loved ones and friends." (ANI)

