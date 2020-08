Ankara [Turkey], Aug 24 (ANI/Sputnik): Flash floods hit Turkey's northeastern province of Giresun leaving seven people dead, while nine others are missing, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Monday.

"Searches for nine people are still ongoing. As of now, the number of those killed is seven," Soylu said, as quoted by the Turkish Hurriyet newspaper.

Also Read | California Wildfires Burn on as Death Toll Reaches 7 in Santa Cruz Mountains.

On Sunday, a powerful cyclone struck the province with the town of Dereli being the worst-hit by mudflows. As of now, rescuers are clearing the rubble, while access to several villages remains blocked by mud streams. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)