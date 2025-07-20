Karachi, Jul 20 (PTI) Seven persons were killed and over a dozen injured in two separate road accidents in Pakistan's Sindh province on Sunday.

Six people were killed and 12 injured when a bus they were travelling in met with an accident near Makli in Thatta district.

The bus was taking picnic-goers to the historical tombs of Makli, about 100 kilometres east of Karachi, when the driver lost control, the vehicle overturned and fell into a ravine.

According to Faisal Edhi of the Edhi rescue service, six bodies were taken to a morgue while the 12 injured were transported to Karachi for treatment.

In another accident, at least one person was killed and several others, including women and children, were critically injured when a passenger bus overturned on the Gambat National Highway in Sindh's Khairpur district, officials said.

