Balochistan [Pakistan], August 26 (ANI): Seven terrorists were killed during a security operation by Pakistan anti-terrorism police in southwest Balochistan province.

The Counterterrorism Department of Police on Wednesday said its personnel conducted the operation in the late hours of Wednesday in the Kohar Dam area of Loralai district of the province during which the terrorists opened fire on the police party, according to the CTD in Loralai.

The exchange of fire between terrorists and police killed seven terrorists on the spot. However, three of their accomplices managed to escape, Xinhua reported.

A huge cache of arms and ammunition, including explosives, hand grenades and assault rifles were also recovered from the hideout during the operation.

In recent times, terror-related violence has escalated in Balochistan. (ANI)

