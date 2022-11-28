New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): The seventh edition of the Global Technology Summit (GTS) will begin on November 29 in New Delhi. It is India's annual flagship event on Geotechnology, co-hosted by the Ministry of External Affairs and Carnegie India.

The theme for this year's Global Technology Summit is 'Geopolitics of Technology', according to the press release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs. The inaugural session of the GTS will include a conversation of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on "geo-digital and its effects." The Global Technology Summit will be held from November 29 to December 1 in New Delhi in a hybrid format.

India's annual flagship event on Geotechnology is being held annually since 2016. During the three days, the world's leading minds in technology, government, security, space, startups, data, law, public health, climate change, academics, and the economy will hold discussions regarding technology and its future.

They will discuss the advantages and challenges of technologies, sustainability, emerging geopolitics in the technology sector, and data for development and ideas for India's G20 Presidency. Notably, India will assume the G20 Presidency on December 1.

The Ministry of External Affairs stated that the Global Technology Summit will have the participation of more than 100 speakers across panel discussions, keynote addresses, book launches and other events. Ministers and senior government officials from the United States, the European Union, Singapore, Japan, Nigeria, Brazil, Bhutan, and other countries will attend the summit. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, more than 5000 participants from all over the world have registered to participate in the Global Technology Summit. A large number of participants will be joining the conversations through the GTS Summit website and Carnegie India's YouTube and social media pages. (ANI)

