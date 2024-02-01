Idaho [US], February 1 (ANI): A dozen people were injured after an under-construction building collapsed on Wednesday evening in Boise, Idaho, the city's fire department said, CNN reported.

Operations chief for the Boise Fire Department, told reporters at a news conference on Wednesday: "As I understand it was a hangar that was under construction."

Also Read | TikTok CEO Shou Chew Grilled by US Lawmakers Regarding China Connections.

"There was a large-scale collapse of the building, the framework of the building. I don't know what caused it, but I can tell you that it was a pretty global collapse that occurred," he added. "It was fairly catastrophic."

The collapse occurred at W. Rickenbacker St. and Luke Street, the fire department said earlier on X, which is near the Boise Airport. The building was on Boise Airport property, but it was not a city facility, Hummel said, adding that airport operations were not affected. He did not provide information about the construction company involved in the incident, as per CNN.

Also Read | Israel-Hamas War: UN Delegation Visits Tel Aviv to Assess Security Situation.

Hummel said: "I know we have a dozen people or so that were injured in the collapse."

He declined to provide further information on the victims or their conditions, saying families were still being contacted. Everyone in the area has been accounted for, he said.

"Boise police are working to help with the reunification of any family members," Hummel said.

Authorities are also investigating the cause of the collapse, Hummel said.

The construction was not an airport project, Rebecca Hupp, the airport director, said during the news conference, as per CNN.

Boise is the capital of Idaho.

The Idaho State Police earlier warned the incident was causing traffic issues near the airport on I-84 and urged motorists to drive through the area carefully and "stay alert." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)