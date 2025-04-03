Balochistan [Pakistan], April 3 (ANI): Internet services have once again been suspended in Quetta and several other areas of Balochistan, as reported by the Balochistan Post.

This follows a recent pattern of disruptions, including the suspension of mobile internet services across the province. Balochistan Post reported that after internet services were restored in Khuzdar, Kalat, and Mangocher last night after a six-day outage, they were shut down again just three hours later.

The continuous shutdowns have left residents frustrated, with many highlighting the severe impact on businesses, students' online education, and other critical activities. People have called on the authorities to permanently restore internet services, stressing that such disruptions are causing undue hardship for the public, the Balochistan Post reported.

According to Balochistan Post, there has been no official statement from government authorities regarding the cause of the suspensions. However, Baloch activists and local reports suggest the shutdowns are linked to ongoing mass protests in Balochistan, which are demanding an end to enforced disappearances and the arrest of leaders from the Baloch Youth Congress (BYC).

In today's world, internet access is crucial for economic and educational activities, and the ongoing lack of connectivity is severely affecting the daily lives of residents in Balochistan. Many citizens are urging the relevant authorities to prioritize restoring internet access to avoid further disruptions to their lives.

The recent protests in Balochistan has led to the shutdown of internet services by Pakistani authorities.

Balochistan has long experienced serious human rights violations, including killings and forced displacements. Despite its rich natural resources, local communities rarely benefit from them. Widespread restrictions on freedom of speech, assembly, and movement are enforced, with dissent heavily suppressed.

The Baloch people endure significant suffering, yet the international community has largely overlooked their situation. Efforts to address these issues have been limited, leaving the Baloch population vulnerable and their basic rights continuously violated without sufficient global intervention or support. (ANI)

