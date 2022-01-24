Berlin, Jan 24 (AP) A lone gunman wounded several people at a lecture hall in the southwestern German city of Heidelberg on Monday, police said.

Police said in a brief statement that the perpetrator was dead, but didn't give details of how that happened. They had earlier asked people on Twitter to avoid the Neuenheimer Feld area of Heidelberg, where the city's university campus is located.

Also Read | Heidelberg Shooting: Several Wounded at Lecture Theatre After Shooting in German City, Gunman Dead.

Police didn't specify how many people were wounded, or how seriously. The university's press office declined to give any details on the shooting and referred all inquiries to police.

German news agency dpa cited unidentified security sources as saying that the gunman killed himself. It also reported, without citing sources, that the gunman is believed to have been a student himself, and that security officials say initial indications are that he didn't have any political or religious motive.

Also Read | COVID-19 Pandemic Can End in 2022 If International Community Takes Comprehensive Measures, Says WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Police said the weapon used in the shooting was a long-barreled firearm.

Heidelberg is located south of Frankfurt and has about 160,000 inhabitants. Its university is one of Germany's best-known. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)