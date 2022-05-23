Islamabad [Pakistan], May 23 (ANI): Even after numerous reports that gives out optimistic view of the current law and order situation in Pakistan, the ground realities of how the so called proficiency of Pakistani police is in action is quite different.

With the recent upsurge in incidents of crime in Pakistan, these reports that show a positive picture of the law and order situation in Pakistan are hard to digest and amid this it becomes highly unclear whether the police is winning this fight against crime or not, reported The News International.

According to the present statistics, incidents of mobile snatching at gunpoint and bike lifting are at their height in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

However, police are avoiding lodging cases against these organized gangs carrying out criminal activities. Those people who have been engaged in the investigation say that the police is unable to tackle the issue of rising crime.

One of the officials revealed, "The ratio of both the offenses is boosting day-by-day because of the negligence and inattentive attitude of the police."

"Keeping in view the crime data of the reported crimes, more or less 75 mobile phones are snatched and 55 motorcycles are lifted from the different areas of the twin-cities daily," he added.

"Most of the criminals belong to Afghanistan, Northern Areas, Khyber Pakhtunkwa, and areas located near Pak-Afghan borders and controlled and guided from Afghanistan," the officer disclosed.

Moreover, the official maintained, "The easiest crime to commit for the muggers is mobile snatching which is unmanageable for the police because of two basic reasons, first is that the gangsters are more experienced and nippy that the police cannot get them in extremely limited resources and secondly, the police have no counter strategy to control the deteriorating situation of law and order."

The officer noted that the most populated parts of the twin cities showed higher rates of crime. He said Aabpara, Shalimar, Rural areas, Golra and Tarnol in Islamabad and Sadiqabad, Airport, Morgah, Nasirabad, Westridge and Rawat had higher rates, as per the media portal.

Notably, Pakistan is currently marred with a rising rate of crime cases which exposes the debilitating law and order situation in the country. (ANI)

