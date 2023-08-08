Dubai [UAE], August 7 (ANI/WAM): IHG Hotels & Resorts and Sharjah Asset Management have announced the signing of a management agreement to bring a voco hotel to Sharjah, UAE. The new hotel is poised to contribute to the growth and advancement of Sharjah's tourism industry, attracting visitors from around the world.

As the first IHG hotel in the Emirate, the voco hotel aims to open in 2027. It will comprise 191 rooms, helping boost Sharjah's offering as one of the top destinations in the region. The hotel will be located in a prime position near the Sharjah Golf and Shooting Club on the Al Dhaid-Masafi Road, and will offer convenient access to Sharjah International Airport. As part of a master plan encompassing retail spaces, offices, and SAM's headquarters, the vibrant mixed-use environment is expected to attract tourists, business, and corporate guests.

voco Sharjah aims to redefine premium hospitality in the Emirate and will offer rooms and suites with a bold, distinctive identity, providing guests with a comfortable and memorable experience. The property will feature an all-day dining restaurant catering to the culinary preferences of guests, a state-of-the-art gym, and rejuvenating pool and spa facilities. The all-new voco will also feature around 5,000 square feet of versatile meeting spaces for conferences, events, and business gatherings.

Waleed Al Sayegh, CEO of Sharjah Asset Management, said, "We are pleased to partner with one of the world's leading hotel companies to launch the hospitality brand ‘voco’ in Sharjah".

He stressed that the new voco Hotel will be a qualitative addition to the company's portfolio in the hospitality sector and will add value to the overall tourism industry in the emirate, as Sharjah Asset Management diligently seeks to achieve its vision of promoting economic and social development and supporting and accelerating economic sustainability.”

Haitham Mattar, Managing Director, IHG Hotels & Resorts India, Middle East and Africa, said, "Sharjah is a fast-emerging tourist destination with its natural and manmade landscapes and diverse tourism offerings – we are delighted to enhance the experience of travellers visiting the Emirate by offering world-class hospitality through our well-loved brand, voco. The new voco Sharjah is a perfect fit for the market and is set to redefine hotel stays in the Emirate. We look forward to welcoming our domestic and international guests when we open the doors to this beautiful and unique hotel in 2027." (ANI/WAM)

