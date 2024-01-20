Tel Aviv [Israel], January 20 (ANI/TPS): In the last decade there has been a sharp increase in the number of young people from Israel's Arab communities applying to study in institutions of higher education in the Palestinian Authority (PA).

In 2017, approximately 7,600 Israeli Arabs studied in Palestinian institutions, more than 12 times the number in 2010 when it was about 620 students.

However, in recent years this trend has reversed. Between the years 2017 - 2020 there was a decrease in the number of Arab students studying in the Palestinian Authority, down to approximately 6,900 - a decrease of approximately 10 per cent compared to 2017. However, this was still more than ten times the number in 2010. (ANI/TPS)

