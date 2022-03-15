Washington [US], March 15 (ANI/Sputnik): US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and her French counterpart Francois Delattre discussed the situation in Ukraine and agreed to continue imposing sanctions on Russia in response to its special military operation in the neighboring country, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Tuesday.

"Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman spoke today with French Foreign Ministry Secretary General Francois Delattre," Price said in a statement. "They agreed on the need for continued support for Ukraine and committed to continue to impose costs on Russia for its aggression."

Earlier on Tuesday, the European Union adopted the fourth package of economic and individual sanctions against Russia, including prohibiting all transactions with some state-owned enterprises, ceasing all new investments in the Russian energy sector and enacting trade restrictions on iron, steel and luxury goods.

On February 24, Russia undertook a special operation to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine in response to requests from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics to defend from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry has said the special operation is solely targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure. In response, the United States, European Union and their allies have imposed comprehensive sanctions on Russia. (ANI/Sputnik)

