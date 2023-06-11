New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Sunday appointed Shilpak N Ambule as the next High Commissioner of India to Singapore.

Earlier, Ambule was serving as Joint Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs.

The Ministry of External Affairs informed in a press release, "Dr Shilpak N. Ambule (IFS: 2002) presently Joint Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, has been appointed as the next High Commissioner of India to the Republic of Singapore."

He is expected to take up the assignment shortly. (ANI)

