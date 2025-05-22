A high-level all-party delegation led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Eknath Shinde in front of the bust of Mahatma Gandhi (Photo/X@IndembAbuDhabi)

Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 22 (ANI): A high-level all-party delegation led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Eknath Shinde paid floral tributes at the bust of Mahatma Gandhi in the Indian Embassy in the UAE.

Sharing the pictures on X, the Indian Embassy wrote, "Honouring the ideals of peace and tolerance of Bapu! The All-Party delegation led by @DrSEShinde paid floral tributes at the bust of Mahatma Gandhi in the Embassy."

Earlier in the day, the delegation held meetings with UAE leadership on the significance of Operation Sindoor and reaffirmed India's firm stance against cross-border terrorism.

UAE is the first stop of the broader four-nation diplomatic outreach by the all-party delegation.

"The delegations held meetings with UAE leadership and media to brief on the significance of Operation Sindoor and reaffirm India's firm stance against cross-border terrorism," Embassy of India, Abu Dhabi, said in a press release.

The delegation met Sheikh Nahyan Mabarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Co-Existence.

Sheikh Nahyan Mabarak Al Nahyan conveyed his deep condolences for the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

The delegation highlighted the perpetration of cross-border terrorism and Pakistan's efforts to cause social disharmony in India

"India and UAE will tackle terrorism together. The UAE will always stand by India," the UAE Minister said

The all-party delegation comprises MPs Bansuri Swaraj, ET Mohmd Basheer, Atul Garg, Sasmit Patra, Manan Kumar Mishra, BJP leader Surendrajeet Singh Ahluwalia, and former Ambassador Sujan Chinoy.

The delegation held substantive discussions with Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Defence, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee of Federal National Council and other senior Emirati parliamentarians.

The delegation underscored the precise, measured, and non-escalatory nature of Operation Sindoor against the barbaric terrorist attack on the tourists in Kashmir on April 22.

The UAE was among the first countries to issue a statement categorically condemning the Pahalgam terrorist attack. UAE leaders, President Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan personally conveyed their condolences to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar over phone calls. (ANI)

